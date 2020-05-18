Transcript for NBA players itching to get back on the court

Welcome back everyone the NBA suspended all action on March 11 after one of their players tested positive for cove in nineteen and now NBA players are itching to get back on that court. And finish the twenties when he sees in the USC and NASCAR have both found ways to start ups the when will the NBA's Eagles who was well. Our next guest Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is here to tell us more about this a lot of sports fans want to know and mark. This is video of you went viral when you found out that NBA season had been suspended. How can players do you believe. They returned to the gain safe police that we all can you know get our game back cheer on our paper sports teams. Right first and foremost the guys are dying to play I mean there's no question about that. Believe that the testing protocol in place and the good news is we saw NASCAR opened or do you see any. Star press it. There's a learn from what they've done but the key is accurate says he immediately got sick not an old. Yes certainly that makes a lot of sense but how important is it do you think to get this season up and running again and you have any idea about. When that might happen. You can do you date resolves the very important we all are. All. But you know. Americans look he sports NBA wanna route maps we're. Get excited about what's your or so it's critically important G-8 but I tell you MBA in all war. Right that'll make a lot of fans happy you're you're headed in the right direction. And you and some my headlines yesterday when you tweeted that every household you believe should get a 1000. Dollar checked every two weeks but. They have to use it in ten days or lose it tell us why you put out this week. Well with the right now kids you know we've got program PPP and others that all businesses. And their employees. But because all the uncertainty whether or not continue to lose. Six million. Jobs. We're seeing anymore instead he lest we each would inspire people spend more. We need to treat consumers all the man 67% of GDP from consumer demand. And really who we give them is that took the ball so that thousand dollars every two weeks basically says. Where do you thousand dollars. Spent you don't lose the gold there is stimulate demand because. Businesses can't stay open at their customers are. Did you hear back from anyone in the US government. I'm yeah it'd conversation what happened the god given credit album that. It's. Over it did in her response so we'll see would set. I'm sure you heard a lot from my people who'd be the recipient of that money sell you know that what what was the response like on Twitter. I mean you know a lot of people like the idea how. Nancy there's a little political press and not much. But there's Social Security program director expressed its debit it's just. Five all learn. And that's a way that it can be implemented so. You know again we're not gonna happen on the stress. Outs when people or not competent that you seek job. They state it poured money is spent weeks in the city's rate low but we're T percent. That. Not could they reveal brawl on and so ways that we can Worcester man. There really is where rat right now be small. Oh. The move forward and that's what it's going to take. That's gonna take a lot of creativity so we appreciate the idea mark also before we let you go mate is food allergy awareness month and I know you of the daughter. Who has life threatening food allergies and you are an investor in ready set food which you covered on and discovered on shark tank there it is. It's a system introduces babies to -- not. Egg and milk with a goal of reduced seeing their risk of developing those allergies is one of the companies that offer that type of treatment to tell us what your experiences been like. As a parent with the child of extreme food allergies. No it's scary everytime you walk to a restaurant yet you're very clear that you can't cash stash you know or any Trace of Mitt. Inside idiot who's in this concern is immigrants who is waiting for new born dead end I guess so it really be able. Two prepare their their their bodies should not be alert checks and not and are already set not eight or no weight chronic science. Group doctors that are really work are now Filipino want to mention it you're ready step boot dot com last QB back. For anybody just had a baby blogs John cogan. You gotta really neat program walk or bike to race. Which is just one active take daily for fifty days. Then there's a big program that will or no. We really want. Al east. Is concerning to meet the parents concerning every air perhaps more now ready set at great weight. Well that's fantastic giving back Mark Cuban we certainly appreciate you giving us your time today stay well. I.

