Transcript for Simone Biles pulls out of team gymnastics final, cites mental health reasons

To the latest out of the summer games in Tokyo Simone vials is out of the gymnastics team competition at the at Tokyo Olympics after stumbling during her vault. The star gymnasts has withdrawn due to mental health reasons saying she thought it was for the good of the team. This I like it would be a lot of it better to take a back see. Work on my. Mindful miss and I knew that the girls would you have an absolutely great job and I didn't literacy team a medal her. Kind of nice grabs because they worked way too hard for that's no injuries thankfully and that's right to back. Step back because I didn't wanna be something filling out there and get injured side touted as bad sit these girls took over and at the rest of the job which they absolutely did their Olympic silver medalist now and they should be really proud of themselves for our holiday did the last man having to go in. Let's bring in Kenneth Bolton live from Tokyo with more on this Kenneth you were there in the arena so walk us through. What happened. Cole what happened is on that first rotation there Simone vials she's V anchors she went last tougher team there she went on that policy of the apparatus that she landed she stumbled and that moment and I immediately Diana I could tell something was wrong she made a beeline for the sidelined she got off that mat so fast and you can typically once the gymnasts. -- the landing you try to look at their face it try to figure out if they thought they did a good job if they thought they did not do a good job and I can get nothing from Samoa and decide to say that. Something I'm she was taking it very seriously and something was wrong. Now she was surrounded by her teammates she was surrounded by cameras as well on that floor because remember there all over the place a live broadcast and it's really played in the states there. How she went off before she came back later after her team that rotated to be an even bars and what we noticed what she was not should go orchard preparing. To jump on to movies even uneven bars she suited up she got into her sweats -- warmup suit. And then that's who we sort of hear the word that she would vowing now we didn't know exactly the reason why we regard the statement from USA gymnastics and it was for a medical reason but then. It was Simone vials to clarify that this was something mental was not physical even if you thought her pride was hurt. She said this was mental I have so it's very significant here that we gas mobile's stepping out of this. Saying really the most watched Jim this in this one the greatest gymnast in this world saying. I need a break but it is also significant die AM because we've got to see how strong team USA women's gymnastics is how strong that he is because they were able. To carry on without their anchor and wins over. Now have a good team at and that crowd reacts to all of this because it. It sounds like she did and do the number of irritation that she normally does during business it sounds like maybe she hesitated while she was actually. Doing the moves show I know afterwards she kind of put on her sweat pants everyone knew at that point that she wasn't gonna continue on in the competition what was the reaction. Yes she's issues trying to do two and a half she only get one and a half which are still we don't know incredible. I've offer Simone vials for her to change her mind like that and be one and a half. Smoke violence is always said that she has a gift to be able to understand where she is in the ear adds she's out there which is just an amazing amazing feat and talent. She's sad that she actually kind of got a little confused about where she was. And that is when she knew that she need to take a step back to because she didn't want to hurt the team is so your answer your question also about what it looked like a mayor for the crowd. You know I would no public spectators in there but a lot of members of the media a lot of people who been following small vials for a long time who know her moves to be included a one that are named after her day here's something without us at that was sitting there all eyes were on Simone vials yeses. Typically all I've always go Simone vials but particularly van especially when we saw her walk off that warn you some real strong and then later on we realize that our suspicions were correct. Sanjay assured at two months ago and I on the Osaka with your from the French Open citing mental health reasons. And we heard some vials say even before any of this happened that she felt like she have the weight of the world on her shoulder so. What do you think this is doing for the conversation around Mendel has mental health in general especially for high profile athletes. It helps because they're talking about it Diane especially when you have these black women. We're talking about how mental health impacts them they do you have the weight of the world on their shoulders Simone vials if you go back and listen to our interview for some of vials of an interview she's done before these Olympics. She told us the stresses. Would be the Olympics the fact that there are delayed the fact that when she found out that they were delayed award to be delayed a year. She was concerned about. Her age she's concerned about her performance she said during the interview out overnight. That she doesn't know if it's because of her age but she is concerned. About to and it. Doing gymnastics makes her nervous now so which she was younger obviously she was going out there doing all these tricks. And probably doing a lot thinking about eighty injury or anything back and now she started to think about those things initiative and eight have an impact. But the fact that she's saying that she if and therapy in this quote right here. She goes on therapy has helped a lot. As well as medicine that's all been going really well but whenever you get an a high stress situation you kind of freaked out. Again therapy has helped a lot she thinks you can hear Pete she admits his Madison. She fed is going well so for those who were looking at my own bile that say oh she needed this mental break something's wrong can be wrong. Others who argue no it actually working she is working our herself. And saying look I am having and mental issue here I need to pull back for the betterment of my team. So what's next for Viles now can it can she return for the individual competition. She sure can. But at this point we don't know she will USA gymnastics has said that she hasn't been medically cleared. They put back freeze in their very brief statement overnight saying that. Officially it's yet to be cleared. I automatically. For that individual competition but we are waiting. Jessica C aired the out world's greatest gymnast will be back an individual competition. Later on this week we are rooting for her just like her teammates were written for her just like she would Rudy on her teammates. Again Diana a very rare but to watch now in the women gymnasts but that the men's team was also understands. And they were cheering for them so hard and Sloan vials is there being a cheerleader it assures us again how strong she is while she's doing away with mental health issue of how strong rich. And was today jumping into action without their anchor Kenneth mountain. In Tokyo we appreciate it thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.