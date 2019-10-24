Simone Biles wows the crowd at Game 2 of the World Series

The Olympic gymnastics champion did a backflip right before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
0:27 | 10/24/19

Transcript for Simone Biles wows the crowd at Game 2 of the World Series
Starting with the World Series heading to Washington after the nationals hammered the Astros 123 to grab. Two games to non leave their Caylee. At the play of the night came from only big chance and on Viles. And air out she threw out the ceremonial first pitch does so casual lay after performing that. Standing pull back flip with a twist in jeans fit in that Houston Astros mortgage that was shoots it pops.

