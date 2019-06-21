Transcript for Zion Williamson emotional after becoming 1st pick

Right here in new York at Barkley senator and if you know his name before. You definitely know it now is eye on Williamson. Take a look at him last night taking all. This action and. Ramos likewise love me. When dealing. She did she did everything from cars when a thinker. Your moment your coach. When you're coming up she could soon so you were fourteen what are the sacrifices and feel as though she made. She put. Securities. Money. She knows that CR is recovered. The Fam they prison where is so. And makes me so incredibly emotional mama I wanna bring an ESPN's Emily get Andrews. To talk about the asthma legal watching that video is so incredibly beautiful can you just talk about the person he is he's so humble. Yeah I mean Kimberly what you saw there is what was so impressive to the pelicans in New Orleans pelicans organization and that's for an now in New Orleans. And all last night I was not the press conference where the president of basketball operations David Gergen was talking about Diane and he just that you know what we are so impressed with his basketball skills because understand this is the guy with compared to a young LeBron James -- they once in A generation talent but. They are even more impressed with the kid that he is the person that he is. His humbled as he's down to earth the fact that he is willing to. One put a bridge as on his back but also learned from the guys who are here and so there really excited to have someone. Like Diane N and David Griffin actually teared up when he saw that video tears figured out the only one whose heart strings were tied idle moment. Yet and doesn't end just again like how big is this for a New Orleans the city I mean this is huge. And it's it's almost hard to you to categorize just how big this is for New Orleans I mean this isn't necessarily the biggest basketball city it is the eight nation down here the city big and it Belltown but up and down I ten -- sign that they. Welcome home Diane the entire city is excited 2000 plus people showed up I endowed how New Orleans last night at a watch party. This has the potential to really shift their franchise and make them go from a small market team to a nationally recognized brand so this is this is huge seismic for New Orleans. Well aware definitely excited for him and I just I would second sad tell his mother congratulations in person to see the amazing. Family can't thank you so much for joining us everyone going to be watching my hands and this is great thank you.

