Transcript for Amazon puts pause on its facial recognition technology

At today's tech bytes Amazon put in a pause on his facial recognition technology. The company has been providing police departments with the software but Amazon says it's fitting a one year moratorium on the technology. Amid a nationwide push for police reform. A team up researchers in Canada has created a wearable robotic arm the third arm has three fingers. And is powerful enough to smash through walls for now it's controlled by a remote control but researchers hope to have. May get automatic. In the future. Finally behind the scenes on the set of the upcoming top gun sequel new video shows fighter jets screaming. Just over the head production crews on the ground the video proves Tom Cruise was serious. When he set the movie would have no computer generated imagery. Those are tech bites of a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.