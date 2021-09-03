Transcript for Apple helps find suitable podcasts for kids

Seen today's tech sites apple is lending a helping hand for finding suitable podcast suffer kids it's a lot seeing the kids in Stanley Park past experience with the help women nonprofit media company. Recommendations will be updated monthly with new popular or tying me offerings. Mark Zuckerberg says we could be total port it and by the end of the decade. FaceBook CEO believes a Smart glasses would allow us to visit other people's homes are virtually. He feels the futuristic meetings would also fight climate change by reducing commuting and travel. And finally the grand opening of super Nintendo world is just days a wave the theme park located A Universal Studios in Osaka Japan. Will welcome its first visitors next Thursday after several Colvin related delays in addition to the rides and attractions fans could play in the park. Virtually those architect banks have a great day.

