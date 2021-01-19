Transcript for AppleWatch detects coronavirus 1 week before symptoms

Since today's advice and new weapon in the fight against cove in nineteen. Research shows Smart watches may be able to detect the virus by showing small changes in users' heart beats. In the study the pattern detected the virus at least a week before symptoms showed up. Allowing plenty of time to isolate. Samsung confirms its feature phones will not come with chargers and earphones one exec says the removal will be gradual. The company points out older USB charging ports will still work. With new or Samsung devices. And finally a Chinese restaurant menu going viral be owner of the restaurant in Montreal was brutally honest went. Reading the description of each item. For example he admits the orange beef dishes well not that gut and says don't expect it to be so tasty. When he yelled when you can hear it straight from the owner and his honesty is working sales are booming. Visitor sect by have a great day.

