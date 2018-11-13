Transcript for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer temporary outage

Today's tech Mike's an outage on FaceBook the social network says a routine tests knocked out the site Monday afternoon the outage also affected what's apt and is to Graham. FaceBook hasn't said what it was testing the company issued an apology for the inconvenience. Americans are looking up their phones more than ever before. You survey found people in the US checked their cells an average of 52 times every day two thirds of respondents didn't say they're trying to cut back. The other third. Was too busy on their phone finally a Japanese. Man has married a hologram this 35 year old guys spent thousands of dollars on a ceremony to tie the knot with his bride. He says she helps wake him up in the morning and tells of one to go to sleep his mother refused an invitation to that ceremony mother in laws are always tough when they're new rights. And there's your tech bytes.

