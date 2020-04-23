Transcript for New Ford Mustang capable of going quarter-mile in eight seconds

In today's tech bytes forced all electric draster mustang cobra has an engine that Ford says is capable of more than 14100 horsepower. Company says that's powerful enough to do what we're mile an eight seconds this is the prototype for now. Twitter has updated its Coke bit nineteen policies it will remove tweets making unverified or misleading claims. Including those that could incite a large scale of this order. Porter says it has also remove thousands of weeks but misleading and potentially harmful content. And get ready to take a trip back to pepper land this weekend Ringo Starr announced The Beatles are releasing their 1960. Animated film. Yellow submarine as it worldwide sing along on YouTube Saturday. The movie included the classic title song. And all you need is loved. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.