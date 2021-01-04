Transcript for Microsoft teams up with US military

Since today's ex vice Microsoft teams up with the US military and the Pentagon has awarded. It 22 billion dollar contract for 120000. Pairs of Microsoft's augmented reality goggles. They and hands with soldiers to see at night and who smoke. Real time knots can also be accessed on the lenses. Fiat has teamed up with Google on a new line of its series 500 cars. The Hager will be opt offer voice control for most functions they also allow users to check settings. Like tire pressure fuel levels and whether doors are locked remotely with Smartphones. An apple is adding two new voices to Siri they apparently have a more natural inflections. And new selections are available to English speaking users worldwide also a female voice will no longer be series. Users will choose who speaks to them during set up. Those are tech bytes of a great day.

