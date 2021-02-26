Transcript for NASA names DC headquarters after Mary W. Jackson

Thank you all for joining us today to honor and celebrate anchor role history maker. NASA's first black female. Mary Duffy Jackson. The official naming of the Mary W Jackson NASA headquarters. Today. We ensure that she is a hidden figure no longer. Equal opportunity is the cornerstone of American democracy. And our diversity is one of our country's great to strikes. But throughout our history. Too many have been denied equal opportunity. At our nation stands for. At NASA we are committed to recognizing and addressing inequities. That serve as barriers to inclusiveness. And equal opportunity. Jackson story is one of incredible determination. She personified NASA's spirit a persevering. Against all odds providing inspiration. And advancing science and expiration. Because how important very ample and me I do my best sir Antony ample for those who will become tomorrow's leaders. An earlier time my career NASA would not possible. To that they didn't thirteenth at ninety leasing progress. Today that there is breaking down for future generations. Smile and notes from the past. Think the legacy it's done passionate people like Stiller ED like to Rickey time Kathryn Johnston. Christine Darden and of course married to acting. It's a legacy and fishing and bravery and want an equity kindness. Generosity. Nexus. And the east and our nation's he checked in in each share of mankind. With snacks like team at night members I Jackson's family Brian and raining taxiing to join me. As we dedicate this building in her honor. Readily singing in the countdown. Pretty. Soon. Want to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.