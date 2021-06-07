Transcript for Ransomware attack targets IT management company

In today's tech bytes we could find out the full extent of a ransom where attack today when thousands of businesses reopen after the holiday. The attack targeted a company which provides nineteen management for businesses a Russian hacker group is demanding seventy million dollars a big point to end the attack. Air being being remain serious about its ban on parties more than 50000 bookings have been blocked in fifteen cities generally from people under 25 who don't have a history of good reviews. The company ban parties at its properties last year at the height of the pandemic. And finally the fastest cop car in America is actually a truck a Ford pickup that go from you're a sixteen under six seconds. New tests reportedly showed that Ford F 150 police responder has a top speed of 120. Miles per hour. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

