Trump claims Biden pardons for Jan. 6 committee 'void, vacant'

President Donald Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden's pardons of members of the committee and others were "void, vacant, and of no future force of effect."

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live