Transcript for SpaceX sends SXM-7 satellite into orbit

I think. Vehicles situated out. For now thirty seconds into play and falcon nine is preparing to pass through Max Q. Which will happen at T plus one minute and twelve seconds. Doesn't even like and familiar with this turn Max Q was when the vehicle will experience the greatest amount of dynamic little. Greatest amount of dynamic pressure co author that everything is looking nominal the first stage. To prepare for Max Q we probably engines down and then back up about twenty seconds later. And this helps ensure that we keep this dynamic pressures below a certain level and on his supersonic. So they were heard the call out that the vehicles fell going faster than the speed of sound.

