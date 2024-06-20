TikTok introducing AI avatars

The "Symphony" program allows brands to create AI-generated avatars of real influencers and actors to sell their products. ABC News' Emanuelle Saliba joins the show to explain how the program works.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live