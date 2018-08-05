Uber wants to test flying taxis

More
Uber will hold talks with federal transportation officials on Tuesday to discuss the safety of flying taxis.
0:51 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber wants to test flying taxis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55007587,"title":"Uber wants to test flying taxis","duration":"0:51","description":"Uber will hold talks with federal transportation officials on Tuesday to discuss the safety of flying taxis.","url":"/Technology/video/uber-test-flying-taxis-55007587","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.