Over 2,400 protesters arrested on US college campuses

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports on the latest in the college campus protests sweeping across the U.S. on “This Week.”

May 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live