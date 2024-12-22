Chaos on the Hill this week is a ‘preview of the power’ Trump could wield: Martin

The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on “This Week.”

December 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live