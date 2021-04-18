-
Now Playing: Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial begin tomorrow
-
Now Playing: How to reform policing across America
-
Now Playing: Complex and conflicted emotions tied to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal announcement
-
Now Playing: 'Congress has taken no significant action' to address epidemic of gun violence: Karl
-
Now Playing: CPSC issues warning about Peloton treadmills
-
Now Playing: 'On Friday we should have an answer' on lifting J&J suspension: Fauci
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: Blinken defends Biden's refugee cap and Afghanistan exit
-
Now Playing: As businesses reopen, some restaurant owners face staffing shortages
-
Now Playing: Best friends celebrate Ivy League college acceptances
-
Now Playing: US emergency rooms are seeing a 6% increase in coronavirus patients
-
Now Playing: Family of 13-year-old shot by police continue to grieve
-
Now Playing: Indianapolis community mourn victims of mass shooting
-
Now Playing: A traffic stop 'should not end with a death sentence' for Black people: Crump
-
Now Playing: Family of Adam Toledo speaks out
-
Now Playing: At least 4 of 8 killed in FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community
-
Now Playing: Bobcat prowls through snowy landscape
-
Now Playing: Asian woman beaten, robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: College student dies after shallow water blackout