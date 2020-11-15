Transcript for John Bolton on Trump leaving office: 'I do not expect him to go graciously'

306 to 232. That is where the electoral college stands with projections now in from all 50 states and D.C. Joe Biden with the same number of electoral votes Donald Trump claimed victory with four years ago. At the time trump called it a landslide. As we come on the air this morning, after refusing to accept the results, the president seems closer to admitting he lost. Trump tweeting his opponent won because, quote, the election was rigged. He did use the word won. Although he has not conceded and the president continues to spread falsehoods without evidence. It comes as his administration stalls the transition process. A growing number of Republicans have come out in support of Biden receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally afforded to presidents-elect.trump's actions have the potential to affect the country long after he leaves office, whether he admits defeat or not, likely to make it harder to bring together a nation Joe Biden has promised to unite. While the President-Elect has been calling for unity -- This election is over. Time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric that designs to demonize one another. -- It's not going to be easy as the president refuses to concede and continues to inflame his 70 million plus voters with the false message that the election is rigged. I'll never accept Joe Biden as president. If that's your question, that's my answer. I don'lieve he's right F our country. You think Donald Trump has won? Absolutely I do. For me to believe that Joe Biden got 78 million votes, got the most votesy president ever in the history of voting -- I find that very hard to believe. It's never going to be accepted. Never going to be accepted. On a late fall afternoon in a middle class neighborhood in Youngstown, Ohio I talked to Geno, Tony and laird. Geno and Tony were Democrats until 2016. We said if we ever had a person that talked like us, that ran for president or ran for office we were voting for that person. That's what trump is. As trump continues to baselessly declare he won the election, that's all they need to hear. There's a recipe for disaster when they decided to have these mail-in votes. I don't think there's any way of proving the person that mailed that in is the person that actually did it. You look at what secretaries of state have said. They've seen no evidence of massive fraud. From my vantage point there's too many smoke and mirrors of ballots appearing here and there. Where there's smoke and fire. Where we deal wieralism, I put nothing past them. There's no way. Huh-uh. Doesn't smell right. Too many irregularities. Even though trump's own homeland security department is calling this the most secure election in history, mother of four Carrie Pascal. Believes the election was He was winning. It goes into nighttime. The next day you wake up and the state that was red was blue. So many people voted absentee. You don't trust those votes? They kept finding them. How come you're finding them here and there? You weren't finding them in big Republican districts. How is it 100% Biden? She gets along with her neighbor Mike hall, a Navy veteran and Biden supporter when they don't talk politics. He worries Carrie will never be swayed by Biden. Can he bring the country I think he can do a heck of a lot better than the current president is doing. One man is not going to heal this country. There's too much divide. Here to talk about the divide former national security advisor to president trump ambassador John Bolton. Good morning, ambassador. You heard what those voters said about the election. More than 72 million are not seeing the outcome they wanted. The nation really is there were thousands of trump supporters marching in D.C. Yesterday. How does your party, the Republican party, address that Well, I think it's very important for leaders of the Republican party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think, that, in fact, trump has lost the election and his claims of election fraud are baseless. The fact is we've seen litigation in all the key battle ground states and it has failed consistently. The trump campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pitching pennies. Where are the silver dollars? Where's the evidence? As every day goes by, it's clearer there isn't any evidence. If the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump's misrepresentations, it's not surprising they believe it. It's critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened. Donald Trump lost by any evident we have so far by a free and fair election. You haven't seen that by Republican leaders. Very few of them are accepting the results. So what happens? You can talk about that all you want, but they're not doing it. Well, I think they're getting ready to do it. I said I think this is a character test for the Republican party. I don't buy the argument that Donald Trump has hyptize Republican voters or they're not capable of accepting the truth. This is a myth that's being perpd that's not true. It requires people to explain happened. The trump campaign simply has no evidence. Their basic argument is this was a conspiracy so vast and so successful that there's no evidence of it. If that's true, I really want to know who the people are who pulled this off. We need to hire them at the CIA. The fact is this is all blue smoke and mirrors. I think people will accept that if they see leaders they respect explain it to them. Probably E voters I talked to. You worked for president trump. You know his demeanor and temperament. What do you make of his refusal to concede this race? Well, if he had any character, I would say it's perfectly in character. It displeases him when reality doesn't conform to the image that he has of it. I don't expect him to go graciously. I do expect him to go. I think Ty soon we'll get the stab in the back theories. We'll get the dark conspiracy eories continued. He will make life as difficult as he can for the incoming Biden administration. I think that harms the country. I've been through five separate transitions. I know how difficult it is coming in and going out. Every day he delays under the pretense that he's asking for his legal remedies ultimately is to the country's disadvantage. Certainly in the national security space. I think given the coronavirus pandemic and the effective distribution of the vaccine and a range of other things as well. This is something he needs to get over. I think we need Republicans to explain in the nature of things we need a transition and we should proceed with it as soon as we can. Let's talk about national security. You say it's a danger. Biden has not received the daily presidential briefing. Do you believe it's a real national security concern? Well, I think it goes beyond that. Trump doesn't pay any attention to the daily briefings either. It will be a plus for the country when we have a president who cares to know what's going on in the rest of the world. It's much more complicated than the president. The national security decision ma P process is cumbersome. Everybody agrees with that. There's a lot of different perspectives and different information that has to be considered. The transition process itself at the state department, at the defense department, in homeland security, in the intelligence community, really across the whole government, not just for the transition team to be sure they understand the issues the new administration will face, but to move forward with the selection process for cabinet secretaries, white house advisers, teams at various departments, this nominon and confirmation process is already beyond description in how lengthy and time consuming it is to do. Ambassador, I wanalk about what the president did this week, that purging at the Pentagon, at the NSA, at homeland security. What do you think he's up to? Is this trying to get troops out of Afghanistan rapidly? Is it a planned strike on Iran? What do you think he's up to and how dangerous or not is that? The primary motivation is personal peak. I hope that's right. There are rumors about other things, perhaps creating facts on the ground for the Obama administration -- sorry, freudian slip -- for the Biden administration, releasing documents relating to thrussia collusion charge. It's hard to say. It's destructive. When you decapitate the top leadership in the office of the secretary of defense with less than ten weeks to go in the administration, really it's very damaging, not just for the current minutes, but the incoming administration as well. Thank you so much for joining us this morning, ambassador Bolton. Always great to see you.

