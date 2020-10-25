Transcript for Nate Silver on how 6 key states could impact election results

Eleven days I'm that we are going to win. My home state of guarded weird. Read ten days left. There may come down to Pennsylvania. I believe in you I believe in my state the choice is never declared the stakes have never been higher. President trump and Joseph Biden delivering their closing messages this week in two major swing states. Over the last two months we've taken a closer look at the key battleground areas that will likely decide the election outcome. But once all the ballots are cast each state will tally the votes a little differently. We asked 530 eight's Nate Silver what that means for declaring a winner on election night. To manage expectations here in many states will not have a complete count of their vote by election night and in fact it may take days serve him weeks to know who has won. With that said there are some have for Joseph Biden could be any Gary strong position. ABC news and highlighting six key states or six for the series you've got the three Sunbelt states or Arizona and North Carolina. And three midwestern ones Wisconsin Michigan and Pennsylvania. Apart from nicer weather at those some belts seats have something else in comments are likely count their votes fairly quickly. Florida and Arizona mail ballots must be received. By Election Day in North Carolina there's a ton of early voting and it's expected that as much as 80% of the vote there to be announced shortly after polls close. And all three of those states are pretty close games must wins for trump we have a New York adventure to a fight pretty lets you see how the probability is changing or model. Depending on who wins key states. Biden is approximately a 99% favored to win the Electoral College if he wins Florida or North Carolina. The 8% if he wins Arizona. But let's say president prompt wins Florida instead Demi election is much closer to a tossup. Order means Biden would have only 58% chance of winning and in that case we could be waiting for results 41 time. That's because if trump secures a some adult Biden needs to win all three midwestern states. But Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin and Florida count their ballots and delta the except if after Election Day as lancer postmarked by November 3. So I'm sorry that we're gonna know quite a bit on election night. If Biden's Naira polling leads in states like Florida translate into wins for him there we could even get an election night call. Still I would advise caution but does connect in the west we could be waiting for a long time.

