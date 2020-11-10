Transcript for Seniors are breaking for Biden, COVID-19 might be why: Nate Silver

To my favorite people in the world, the seniors -- I'm a I know you don't know that. Nobody knows that. Maybe you don't have to tell them, but I'm a senior. We're making tremendous progress with this horrible disease. We're taking care of our seniors. You're not vulnerable. They like to say the vulnerable. You're the least vulnerable. For this one thing you're vulnerable. So am I. I want you to get the same care Older Americans helped Donald Trump win the presidency. Recent polls show the group that has been hit hardest by coronavirus is now trending democratic. Is Donald Trump in trouble with seniors and could their votes put Joe Biden over the top? We asked fivethiryeight's Nate silver to weigh in. Donald Trump is going after the senior vote. It's a group that's voted Republican in every election since 2004. There are some signs this year support may be shifting. In 2016 trump won voters age 65 and older by 7 points. This year polls show Joe Biden winning among seniors by 5 points. That's a 12-point swing for Democrats and shows Joe Biden is polling well with most groups right now. It's a bigger swing than among voters under 65 where the same poll shows the 5-point swing to Biden. What are the electoral implications? Let's look at which states have the highest proportion of the seniors. The state with the highest share of seniors is actually Maine. That's a state where we've seen a big swing toward Biden. He's ahead by 15 points in our polling average even though Hillary Clinton won by 3 points in 2016. The state with the second highest share of seniors is Florida. That's another state where polls have turned toward Biden. He leads by 4 or 5 points. Our polling average there shows a tied race. The biggest question is why is this happening and the most important factor might be covid-19. According to the CDC, the infection fatality rate for a person aged 70 or older is four 200 times higher than a 42-year-old me. Seniors have to take covid seriously. They're critical of president

