Trump’s supporters have ‘responded’ to calls for early voting: Michael McDonald

Political Science professor at the University of Florida, Michael McDonald, discusses early voting numbers on “This Week.”

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live