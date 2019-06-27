Delta, JetBlue offer Dominican Republic waivers

Delta and JetBlue are offering waivers for tickets to the Dominican Republic following the deaths of several U.S. tourists in the Caribbean country.
0:39 | 06/27/19

Transcript for Delta, JetBlue offer Dominican Republic waivers
Delta Airlines is allowing passengers headed to the Dominican Republic to cancel or change their tickets. The fee waiver covers flights to win from the airport serving the main resort area where several American tourists have died this year. It will also consider changes to the country's other two airport. Federal and state regulators are not way for congressional action on robo calls they say operation call it quits. Has taken action against those responsible for more than a billion calls. The FTC says it gets about 101000. Horrible call complaints that day. I'd day a bill requiring phone companies to make it easier to block these past calls has bipartisan support in congress and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

