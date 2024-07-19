Timelapse shows drop in US air travel amid wave of early morning IT outages

A timelapse shows passenger flights across the U.S. from midnight to 10 a.m. ET on Friday as a wave of IT outages swept the globe, causing thousands of flight cancellations.

July 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live