Transcript for More than 13,000 unaccompanied minors in US custody as migrant crossings surge

The surge of children crossing the southern border in record numbers more than thirteen thousand unaccompanied minors are now in US custody. Many crammed into overcrowded holding areas White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more on this. I Karen the White House says and thousands of these chosen one will now be housed at the Dallas convention center but that's a short term solution by their own admission so. What else are they doing to get these kids out of these crowded facilities and reuniting with their families. Diane the White House says there are not many options for what they can do right now the Press Secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday that they're getting a lot of criticism for this but they're not Ceres solutions offered from their critics that Dallas convention center that you mentioned this is how that to 3000. Teenage boys who came across the border without a parent but you're right this is meant to be a temporary facility this is not meant to be some crash that these children can stay for a significant length of time which the administration keeps saying that what they're trying to do is connect these children with families who are here in the United States already should try to connect them with sponsors while they wait for their cases but it's complicated and it takes a long time so some of these temporary facilities there are only meant to hold people for just a couple of days and we're hearing reports from the border from lawyers who -- into these facilities Diane say that some had been Naira for longer than a week and and the conditions are very difficult to kids are in really tough spots and that it's heartbreaking to here about the pain and challenge and they're going through right now. Well Karen nab president Biden would like to focus on that giant Coke would release Billy's visiting a small business in Pennsylvania today. And what he calls his help is sheer torso what's Gil when it comes on the strip. -- couple things here -- why it's a bit of a victory to say to Americans seeing significant. Politically interesting -- locations across the country. We did for you look -- Democrats delivered and now money and help is on the way so part victory -- parents sales -- trying to convince Americans that yes this is popular and they should continue to supported these polls are certainly showing that overwhelming majority of Americans like what they hear from this legislation and they like the 400 some mayors and governors over the next couple of weeks are going to be talking about the details of this plan saying here is how it helps your family here is how this small business loan program is gonna help the pizza shop that you go to you on Friday night here's how how -- schools -- -- -- really wanna get down into the details they're going to be focusing on a different issue area every couple of days -- today the president focusing on small businesses outside Philadelphia. Karen and I used to a lot of time talking with local radio stations every day all across the country each new city that's a lot today about this relief package what kinds of questions and concerns you're hearing. Local is the key word there this -- really a local issue Diane and it was interesting over the past week as act congress passed the legislation as the president is gearing up to sign it and now he's start to see the money go out there to states and local communities in there would focus on how it's going to how and and after I would your questions Norwich as segments of forming on radio talking about what Cincinnati was going to be getting what Seattle was going to be getting asserted scrolling around in some of the local newspapers and they radio stations from ABC it would talk to you it was really striking to see some of those headlines this is a beaten being story what families are getting what communities are getting with schools are getting this is why the White House wants to try and capitalize on this take this down there train really pushes as a political message and take a lot of credit for at. Turning Karen Travers in Washington for its great to talk to Karen thanks thanks.

