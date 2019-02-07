2020 census will be printed without a question about citizenship status

More
The announcement follows the Supreme Court ruling last week that blocked the question from appearing.
0:22 | 07/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2020 census will be printed without a question about citizenship status
Alfonso breaking. She says it is moving. Ahead with printing 20/20 cents is paperwork. With out a key citizenship question just yesterday the president said he was still looking at the possibility of trying to delay the census from being printed. If it were included the citizenship question would not ask about a person's immigration status.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The announcement follows the Supreme Court ruling last week that blocked the question from appearing. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64097015","title":"2020 census will be printed without a question about citizenship status","url":"/US/video/2020-census-printed-question-citizenship-status-64097015"}