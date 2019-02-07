Transcript for 2020 census will be printed without a question about citizenship status

Alfonso breaking. She says it is moving. Ahead with printing 20/20 cents is paperwork. With out a key citizenship question just yesterday the president said he was still looking at the possibility of trying to delay the census from being printed. If it were included the citizenship question would not ask about a person's immigration status.

