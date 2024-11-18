Lawyer says his 2 clients told House Ethics Committee that Gaetz paid them for sex

Florida attorney Joel Leppard told ABC News' Juju Chang that one of his clients witnessed former Rep. Matt Gaetz having sex with a woman -- who was then 17 years old -- at a house party in Florida.

November 18, 2024

