26-year decline in cancer mortality includes largest single-year drop on record

The ACS said this steady drop "translates into an estimated 2.9 million fewer cancer deaths" compared to if the rate at its peak in 1991 had persisted.
0:17 | 01/09/20

A new report showing the nation's cancer rate is dropping. The American Cancer Society figures show the largest ever one year drop in cancer deaths the rate fell just over 2% between 2016 entry seventeen. Fewer smokers plus new lung cancer and melanoma treatments are listed as major factors.

