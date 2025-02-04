All 67 bodies recovered from Potomac River

All 67 victims killed in the helicopter and plane collision have been recovered from the Potomac River, the Unified Command announced Tuesday. Sixty-six of the remains have been positively identified.

February 4, 2025

