Transcript for 73 Catholic schools now only accepting medical exemptions for vaccinations

Now they want to grab a sign these women are with informed choice Washington and these words are sending a strong message to Catholic schools. Across western Washington we're just really appalled that they would not. Being. Protecting. Our religious freedom and our religious right Bernadette paint your co president of informed choice why she can't. Is protest scene archdiocese of Seattle's decision to no longer accept religious personal or philosophical exemptions for immunization. We decided it was time to update the school policy for immunizations to make sure it's reflecting our happen to you. The change here western Washington comes after the 2017 statement from the pontifical academy of life. It says in part a moral obligation to guarantee the vaccination coverage necessary for the safety of others. We believe that all clinically recommended vaccines can be used with a clear conscience. And that the use of such vaccines does not signify some sort of cooperation. With volunteer reapportionment in Florida choice Washington pointed their research from Merck's vaccine in search. And the CDC that shows fetal cells are an ingredient in multiple vaccines. The medical literature shows that and injection winds. Fetal DNA fragments. Can cause insertion don't need to Genesis tumors autoimmune disease. Catholic Church says they believe it immunization. And their obligation to protect children. Major adds that for her personally. In uniting our son would be considered as soon. We don't want. Our rights as they announced an Ann Richards tells me historically between one and 2% of students claim a personal religious or philosophical exemption.

