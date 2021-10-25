ABC News Live: New case of omicron COVID variant detected in Minnesota

Plus, a former sheriff’s deputy was indicted for the murder of Casey Goodson Jr., and an investigation is underway after Jacqueline Avant was found dead after an alleged home invasion.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live