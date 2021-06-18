24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

ABC News Live: DHS secretary warns migrants not to take the journey to US

Plus, the White House plans to ease travel restrictions and require foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live