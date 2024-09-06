ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 6, 2024

Suspected Georgia school shooter and his father appear in court minutes apart; two brothers are sentenced after a sextortion case turned deadly; John Legends opens up about his latest project.

September 6, 2024

