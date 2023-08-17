ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Aug 17, 2023

Questions arise about alerts to public amid Maui fires; tracking Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific; co-founder and singer Lonnie Jordan of the band WAR talks about ground-breaking album 50 years later.

August 17, 2023

