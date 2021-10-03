Transcript for ABC News Live Update: House set to pass Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update the house is set to pass president Biden's coming released filled today. As a former protest Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green moved to adjourn the house chamber. But was only able to slightly delayed that vote the number Republicans voting against your motion to adjourn. Continues to grow. I want to house cats in the final bill will go to president Biden desk for his signature and then those stimulus checks will start going out to most Americans even after it's signed. We'll bring you live coverage of the vote when it happens. And the first jurors have been selected in the Trout Derek show than the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. More jurors will be interviewed today is the question of whether to add a third degree murder charge lingers over the case. And are now learning. 3 other officers charged in connection deployed step we're learning they will not testify in the trial he'll be tried separately in a proceeding scheduled for August. Texas dropped a statewide masks mandate today and reopen businesses to 100% capacity. The order to reopen comes despite health experts warning against it. Some cities are bucking the governor's order and keeping their mass mandates in place and I spoke to the mayor of Austin earlier this morning about why. We are so close right now. We just need a whole lot of little bit longer. We need to get taxis and more people like you next period of time. Fasting is the single most effective thing that people can be doing. We're trying to protect our community our people I remember rely on the health authorities and its state law allows us. And the CDC now says more than 32 million Americans are fully vaccinated about 97%. Of the population. In Texas though it's only about eight and a half percent. Still the senate lifted its mass mandate today and reopened all businesses. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Dallas with the latest. This morning turmoil in Texas has the governor's order to lift the State's masked mandate. And allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity goes into effect I don't believe the onus should be on small business I think. Especially the hospitality industry are requiring us now to take a side on the mass. It isn't right in my opinion some cities revolting Austin still planning to require masks but the governor challenging the cities of forties to enforce the rule. Texas governor Greg Abbott insisting he now has the right time to lift the restrictions because vaccines are increasing and hospitalizations trending downward. But according to the latest CDC data only eight and a half percent of adult Texans are vaccinated but can George spoke to the director of the CDC doctor would show a little skate earlier this morning. About Kobe ninety restrictions so what should. The standard for easing restrictions state by state you know we're not quite ready to head to create those standards because we still have 90% of people unprotected. What I will say and we have said at the CDC is schools should be the first place to open. Diane this morning states are racing to backseat as many people as they can and then you know they appointments that people are looking for they have been difficult to come by for some. And they're using sites like vaccine finder that or they have found success. And securing those coveted shots Diane. Time Marcus Moore in Dallas forest thank you don't and airlines are hoping a so called vaccine passport we'll help restore a sense of normalcy to travel. The CDC still asking Americans not to travel just yet but Christie digital health passes. Help change that ABC news transportation correspondent GO mini tests has more. This morning new calls for so called vaccine passports. US airlines asking the White House to develop federal guidance for temporary help credentials. That would keep track of travelers negative cove in test and proof of vaccination. Instead. Hanging on the little pieces of paper. Or complicated pieces of paper. And it's really just using your phone and in a way that we hope we'll simple fight scenes. For the government. So what couldn't do while the airlines do not want vaccines mandated for travel. They hope the digital hope pass will allow people to avoid domestic and international quarantining requirements. And I know the seat of Hawaii's considering just that stand if you're able to show you have. That test in the back senior we know eliminate the quarantine. The popular rap clear which allows users to skip long lines at airports an event venues. Announcing it'll soon start using its apt to store vaccination records the concept is a globe. One the European Union considering these passes for people to move safely across the EU were broad China launching its own version Monday. And Israel already using vaccine passes giving those vaccinated access to hotels Jim's music venues. And even cruises Royal Caribbean re starting vaccine only cruises from Israel in May. Now the CDC says even those vaccinated should avoid travel right now. But still many experts believe that guidance is going to be changing sometime soon as more people get vaccinated. Diane. Current human aids says ABC news transportation correspondent thanks geo bush. We come back the unlikely hit TV show letting arrow Maggie ruling it live out her child's their dreams stay with us. Can she honor. It's big big. It definitely that it. He didn't leave them do that next. Few fed. Welcome back that was at three year old lawyer in Ford city Pennsylvania finally getting to hug used fully vaccinated grandmother. Seeing her for the first time in over a year we looked forward to seeing so many more of these moments. She meanwhile I'm in the growing number of shows on TV with drama and special sex and violence a new British show is becoming a surprisingly popular stand out all creatures great and small follows a story in a veterinarian for the 1930s. Our Maggie truly takes a look behind the scenes. Wherever. Like many young kids die while wanting to be a veterinarian. Which is how is it now thirty something year old woman I heated up knee deep in she. On a farm just outside London calling yeah. We have coral Elmo rural farm and yeah doing the best parents parent Altria. In my mind our thoughts of genes Harriett the countryside debt with a gentle manner in soft touch his books from the seventies a favorite of mine growing up have now found new life on the small screen did you read the books I did read the books and and I watched this DC reason and I actually really enough that somehow winning modern TV worlds filled with drug lords murders and mayhem. All creatures great and small the miniseries about this com mold tiny that from the 1930s. He's standing out. Send me your shoe deals a bucolic slice of the English countryside the show was breaking in glowing critical reviews from all over he's never in nine years at eighty. Watching and are doing all creatures screens monitor your review lire. Suddenly there was nothing I wanted to watch more than this gentle shadow with its lone stakes plotting lush scenery adorable animals. And in sun bowl of fundamentally. Nice people. No accredited makes you drunk defense. It was such surely fight literally watch most of this it's enough on the day of the of the insurrection that meant. In Washington DC united news on an at a certain point I just couldn't take it anymore I couldn't believe that it's happening and so I kept. On the the nice man takes care to show. Already a smash hit in Britain during lockdown becoming channel five's most watched show in the years at a time the series made its way across the pond. Americans were desperately in need of its reliefs. We were on it where it goes daddy every cultural trust. And enhance. Engine did have beaten her anti TS AT we don't get me and I think we order a had not come forward in the Aegean city. James Harry it's continued success over fifty years proves there's just something about this solid and certainly to connects with people. Hello and I found out today's farm live is full of surprises that. Well and alpaca punch I know. Look at your mop of hair he Lisa Wren is a modern day James hearing having spent the last decade working isn't that on the English countryside. I feel like James Harriet looked very snazzy when he's gonna feel that I don't know Susan highlight our friend James but I think who have died and hundreds of gassing may be over selling it for. We are ready for action. So this is snouts Veronica and get in there I know I'm married they. Only in Erie times utilities that's have relatively new technology to help them get up close and personal. Hang. Pull off for home. Using an ultrasound and miss Betty here he delivers the exciting news little BB alpaca is on the way. Pretty congratulate senator. And you know listener gay marriage. What are the biggest differences between field large animal veterinary medicine today verses 1930s and Indians Terry was out here. Fundamentally. It is this site and we are relied upon to provide the animal health servants pheromones women in soccer cold sent out hope. And I'm on indeed found best thing I mean it's it's still not what I would cool divest enough but. Thumb thumb passing house I think that's what no more people gotten we would traditionally Hobbs. I'm associated with combat sink and Amy showed me dying in the bleeding and I can teach you how to keep pushing the few who are not. Turning Aaron gal must now sheep flipping isn't exactly what it sounds like. We will controller and they'll be it would fuel length how can giver is that a big uncle Allopod Afghan mountains and that's good stuff what's up. Married now so what did you can't. They just eat at home I don't believe I think of cutting maintenance amazing seeing members you don't know. You visit from. I didn't there is cutting nine. Amber moment I realize that perhaps this is gone and the intense its own life on a farm. That draws us to all creatures great and small we've we've been trapped it is physically in them emotionally it. You know for almost a year and Al. And also just our our lives right now are so difficult and so stick it to have this very peaceful and be getting. About nice people. You know it's like it was like Liz Lemon once a talented comes to pass. He showed that gives us a place where the little kids inside of us can be that's and the adults can welcome these skin. I'm Maggie really ABC news London. Holly well meaning get a feel good show did trip to look far Maggie that looks fun things that. And that doesn't it is ABC news live update and then this data thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown. Now as long as you put in the work in yeah. A strong work I think. Strive for great. All your dreams in those that. 