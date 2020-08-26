Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Laura closes in on the Texas-Louisiana border

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update hurricane Laura is on the brink of becoming a category four storm Flores. He's tearing through the gulf right now expected to make landfall. As a category three or now as a category four hurricane on the Louisiana Texas border we're getting a look at Laura from the sky hurricane hunters. Flying into the storm. This is what they're seeing Laura is fast moving and massive in the past when it for hours alone. This storm has intensified by 55 miles per hour of people along the Gulf Coast have been preparing for the storm surge which we're now hearing could get. Up to fifteen feet high with winds expected to top 130 miles per hour in some places. Mandatory evacuations are also underway for more than half a million people you can see them they're lining up to get out of town. Our victim can do is in New Orleans, Louisiana and Victor this part of the country knows this sort of weather well we're already seeing some flooding there. What's the latest. And Diane here in New Orleans we are already starting to feel some of those outer bands from lower we are right along lake budgetary. They did you see I'll rub this water is behind me as some of these waves are to crash ashore here. The wind has no doubt started to pick up we've not some rain as well but it is just south west near the mouth of the Mississippi where they are already starting to feel the impact. For a lower take a look at some of these pictures that we're just posted. Moments ago you can see that. There are storm surge already in place some loose reits are inundated with water and we all and we only expect conditions to worsen in the coming hours. Half of Louisiana's population lives in coastal areas and it's the border along Texas that's bracing for a direct hit. The storm surge in places like that Charles could be up to fifteen feet high. More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate that's created some gridlock on highways now you still have. Some time to prepare some time to evacuate but that window Diane it is quickly closing. Amazing to see those images so early on in this storm before it's even close to landfall Victor. It's a huge storm we know that but it's also hitting in the middle of a pandemic so how is that impacting preparations. Diet that just further complicates everything from a planning perspective and for first responders we notable shelters are open it's not those big scale shelters ever used to seeing. And many cases people. Who need a place to stay there actually being put up in hotels that should keep them safe and it should help contain the spread of the virus. Diane I Victor can do in Orleans for us thanks Victor stay safe. For more on Laura's path and joined in studio by meteorologist Greg teacher Greg this storm is big it's moving fast an hour hearing category four at landfall frightening rapid. I intensification is he's at 55 miles per hour up and continuing to grow very intensely to let's take a look at the latest here getting a well defined eye this is covered by some higher level clouds a little bit earlier rom but now you can distinct we see what's going on. And that is a characteristic a hallmark of major hurricanes in this is going to be a major hurricane as it makes landfall category four or at least. A Wednesday night so this evening at 7 o'clock it's category four storm a 145. Miles per hour now those wind speed droplets track this inland. Again coming right on the Texas sleazy van there Louisiana border looking. Almost exactly like the track of read this is going to be the strongest storm to move in sense reader some fifteen years ago on probably going to leave results that look much the same are heading south here is in on the right side right front side of the storm is what we call the dirty part of the storm the right front quadrant you've got the storm's speed moving inland plus those category four winds. And that is going to push up in a lot of water I'll get to storm surge in the second but this is a dual threat here the winds in the storm surge look at these winds in Cameron which is probably where that right front the dirty part of the storm's gonna hit a 116 mile per hour gusts a 104 mile per hour gusts this is over hours and hours of rain and wind in negating things. You giving up to the point now where objects are going to become projectiles. And not just wind damage to trees and the sort the storm surge is the next threat and this is going to be the most potentially life threatening catastrophic part of the storm storm surge could reach thirty miles inland up to the I ten corridor. And look how high the storm surge is now gone we are talking about fifteen feet earlier that is now up. Ten to twenty feet this is no doubt in my mind going to be a storm that goes down in history Diane it is very dangerous the hours have closed basically on preparations. And folks just need to really hope that they took the right crafts aren't far enough inland to get away from this could you have to run from the water in cases like this seeking shelter from the wind you gotta run from the water. It's it's terrifying and we hope everybody has evacuated those that were under orders to do so on has prepared to whatever degree they can Greg thanks. And a few more headlines this morning the CDC is modifying its cold mid nineteen testing guidelines. They see people more symptom free and don't have underlying medical conditions don't need to be tested even if they've been exposed to someone with cove in nineteen. The new guidelines are shift from what director Robert Redfield told ABC just last month. In that interview he said anyone who thinks they may be infected independent of symptoms should get tested. Critics of the new directives say could limit contact tracing the CDC says you should still get a test if recommended by your doctor or health officials. At least three people were shot two of whom have died overnight but demonstrations against the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent. Wisconsin's governor declared a state of emergency is people ignored a curfew for a third night in a row they set cars businesses and homes on fire. The state is now calling more National Guard troops and and Blake's family is begging for an ends to the violence. Here's chick or place uncle Justin Blake's on GMA. Discouraging that we live in America in 22 and he. And that our parents is due out until young black males when they walk up to cook. To be careful from the people that we paid or to protect and serve us it was definitely. A racial issue involved. 10 he wasn't a suspect. He had broken a law it does not been a Caucasian communities or Hispanic communities why isn't happening to only twenty. Go -- for Jacob Blake has raised more than a million dollars in just one day. A New York's Central Park is set to unveil a statue of women's rights pioneers Susan B. Anthony Elizabeth Kenny Stanton. And Sojourner Truth making it the park's first statue of real women. A women's rights pioneers monument debuts today celebrating the 100 years since the nineteenth amendment gave women the right to vote. The sculptor of the peace says quote you've heard of breaking the glass ceiling this sculpture is breaking the bronze ceiling. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day tracking hurricane Laura in addition. Your latest news context and analysis up next you day's top stories. Everything.

