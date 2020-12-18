Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update 2 breaking stories this morning the FDA panel has recommended. Authorizing the Daryn is coded nineteen vaccine operation warp speed says they are ready to ship six million doses as soon as the agency gives the official green light. This is vice president Mike Pence becomes the highest profile person in the country to get Pfizer's vaccine. Also ahead lawmakers are closing in on a coated relief bill but they're not there yet the latest on when millions of Americans could get that much needed financial help. And like father like son Tiger Woods and his son with a double take a double swaying. CN striking resemblance on the golf course as they get ready to hit the greens together this weekend. But we begin with vice president Mike Pence second lady Karen pens and surgeon general Jerome Adams all getting vaccinated on live TV this morning. The vice president called the vaccines speedy development a medical miracle and while he stressed the pandemic is far from over and we all still need to be vigilant. He also said history will record this week as the beginning of the end of the corona virus pandemic. Chaired and I wanted. To step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape. We cut no corners. And thanks to operation warp speed thanks to incredible research companies. Thanks to the great work at the national institute of health and the great and careful work of the FDA. And the leadership of our president in operation warp speed. The American people can be confident. We have one and perhaps within hours to safe and effective corona virus vaccines for you and for your fan. White House correspondent cure Phillips joins me now for more Carol what's the significance of the vice president being vaccinated for the world to see. Look there's a lot of significance here Diane right and we've been using the words miraculous and historic historic yes because the vice president of the United States. Just got the vaccine. Live on television he's trying to send out a message here clearly it's a good PR move he's saying you should be company should get the vaccine I'm getting the vaccine. I'm the vice president it's safe we should do this. And then miraculous because diet and normally it takes about eight. To twelve years to develop and distribute in tasked a vaccine. So the fact that this happened in about a year. Is quite incredible something else that stood out to me was seeing doctor doctor Anthony found she also. Speak live you know this is someone. There's been a lot of contention between him and the president president trump. Wanted to down full downplay. This corona virus pandemic. For so long and and they really went back and forth on philosophies about how to present it to the public and doctor Anthony bout she was really the face. Of this pandemic the battle to fight this pandemic keys he is the nation's top infectious disease doctor so forget to be sidelined and not see a lot of him lately. And be replaced with this doctor Scott atlas who had actually no background in infectious disease. That played a part. On that that the country's confidence as well so to see this vaccine be given lied to the vice president to see doctor Anthony about she up there at the Michael by the way. Will be the top. Medical expert in the Biden administration as well going forward I'm dealing with the vaccine the distribution. And and hopefully. Ridding this this pandemic. That was really inspiring and end. Instill a lot of confidence. In in America I think today and we know that doctor fat to himself is planning to be vaccinated next week as is resident elect. Biden but president trump indicated that he won't be getting the vaccine just yet can you explain a little bit why that is. Shirt they his. The White House put out a statement saying look when the White House medical team says it's time to get the vaccination. Then the president will get the vaccination the president has not come out and said OK I am going to get vaccinated on this today absolutely for sure we haven't heard that from him. Now there are a lot of theories out there. The fact I can tell you they still receiving the benefits from this from the treatment he got when he was diagnosed with Kobe nineteen and was sent to Walter Reed he's been on this monoclonal. And anybody. Cocktail for some time and and it's working and it's doing well for him but doctor Anthony bout she said that president trump should get the vaccination he said. All leaders of this country that are essential to leading this country should get the vaccine and he's recommending it so I think we're in a bit of a wait and see. A period with regard to trump. You know. The political side of things. NM president trump really isn't the type that you're gonna see come out in front of the cameras you know take off his jacket roll up his sleeve and have everybody see him. Get the the vaccination. You know critics have said look he's he's not that type of person he's not gonna do it he doesn't want act. It did betray himself in that manner and he's really still angry about losing this election. So it is kind of an interesting twist. That he is someone that's been pushing vaccine vaccine vaccine an operation warp speed in lifting up how fast we have this vaccine now. Possibly to that are going to be very affective. Me and it's not seeing him go live as well but he is putting it back on and his team is putting it back on the fact that he's still receiving the benefits. This cocktail he got when he was first diagnosed so we'll see what happens and we did see of course the vice president the second lady and the surgeon general getting their vaccines this morning next week. President elect Biden is expected to be vaccinated in public as well also what is bipartisan displays do. For public confidence in the vaccine. You know I it's interesting I was talking to a couple White House staffers about this nice as well. Doesn't this actually show a sign of EU committee the fact that you know the president the vice president the United States is. Is getting the vaccine and then did you know Joseph Biden the president elect he'll be getting the vaccine and the vice president elect and while this is great everybody's got the same page in the secure a they are not on the same page and if it don't look at this as a sign a unity. That bit this White House is doing what they think it is important. To pump a vaccine that they've they've been working so hard on with the doctors and the scientists and then of course Joseph Biden and com why Harris need to get that vaccine because this is the incoming administration and also this is the administration it's going to be dealing with the distribution. This vaccine and moving forward to rid this pandemic. So we can all cross our fingers get back to living healthy and happy lives Diane well here they are all leaves behind the message that this vaccine is safe. The fact yet been important for people to get so we will take the unity where we can find an analyst are where you come back here in Washington banks. You bet. And there could be another vaccine just hours away as you heard the vice president say an advisory panel has recommended me Daryn as vaccine for emergency authorization. Now it's up to the FDA to give the official green light. That emergency use authorization could come today or tomorrow once it happens six million doses could be shipped across the country as early as Sunday. With first shots being minute administered. Early next week's chief national affairs correspondent Tom yeah Thomas has the latest. This morning the FDA expected to grant would do or not emergency use authorization. Paving the way for the US to have to vaccines available to the public. Overnight an FDA advisory panel voting overwhelmingly to what do you zero in favor of recommending them would toward a vaccine. Be authorized for use it Americans eighteen and older. Studies show the mood toward a vaccine to be 94 point 1% effective in preventing symptomatic disease. And it looked like we have a favorable well. Operation warp speed says it's ready to ship six million doses throughout the US by the end of next week. Unlike Pfizer's vaccine would Stewart as doesn't require special features making it easy. To distribute to smaller and remote communities. Like the Pfizer vaccine but Curtis says it's volunteers experience common side effects like temporary fever headache and fatigue. And several states raising the red flag this week about reduced vaccine allocations. And they haven't given us any explanation of why those numbers are smaller than they were before. Governors from Washington Illinois and Florida. Saying there are now seen a thirty to 40% drop off from what they expected for next week. A change would State's request a vaccine may have led to the confusion. Operation warp speed seemed their goal to distribute twenty million doses by year's end is still on track. The confusion over allocation company has three shipments of the precious bijur vaccine. Had to be disposed of putting clothes GPS wearable sensors detected before says. Whole would it be impacted cites California's queen of the valley hospital forced to throw out 975. Doses it received on Wednesday that were worked. With the FDA now CDC FDA and Pfizer to determine if that anomaly is safe or not but we were taken no chances. But eight state after state visible signs of excitement and relief. As more Frontline workers receive the first dose of that bottle vaccines Mannesmann parents neared a finish line finally insight in the race to vaccinated. This is. Our hope. Mrs. Under the hood my momma didn't conform. And this morning were mourning congress the Supreme Court and the executive branch agencies will be provided with Coke would nineteen dose is the reason. The National Security Council saying it needs long sandy requirements for continuity of government operations. Diane all right timing on this thanks for that and let's bring in. Epidemiologist ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein now for more on this doctor rounds in what is good this potential for a second vaccine. Mean in a practical sense for us. Right so it's it's an incredible I don't what we already have rights is this advisory panel now. You know like we saw last weekend's has sagged and that does not teach safe and effective Ricci minimal side effects. It's likely gonna get approved today or tomorrow and then we're searching shipping happening over the weekend. Amazing thing is now over how its second vaccine in the arms are colleagues of mine across this country. I'm an accident means so much right beacon in this Darren about seeing you know that it can be stored at warmer temperatures minus four degrees or about 94. Nikki refrigerator for thirty days vs why she did you lose our us in the supply chain and you know that there are so many Frontline workers. And Baldwin populations in many parts of the country to be considered the backs he does that improve our citizens can be. Seoul march especially in places that are facing the toughest parts of this pandemic right now. And vice president Penn said that all goes well vaccines will be available for twenty million Americans by the end of this. Month how significant is that. It's very significant if I could actually happen and I think you know everyone it's expecting that that is possible remember we've only had two million out this week. And we're expecting me about eight million out next week that's another ten by the end of year he get that twenty million number remember that's. Logistics thank you get to the backseat in the arms people by the year I think that's a tall order I think he passed us and our TG to a certain degree. Yes there's going to be a lot of vaccine and a lot coming out in January maybe fifteen million people get the vaccine that means that we have to meet so hyper vigilant as vice president has said. He's coming weeks in terms of DC public measures. Undergo right. Anna how concerned are. About the difficulties with shipping this vaccine it and the confusion over allocation. Yeah I you know I. Both concern but also not surprise right I'm there are immune systems like figures are being developed right were sort of building the plane as for why it right now option. And if you start to get oral BIT systems and problems data network of federal and state that sense so I'm not. Not surprised that there's some confusion on all occasions and everyone is trying to get its act now there's been some miscommunication and shut you know some challenges reaching an initial challenges and origin all. My point here is that every worker to learn more these systems who improved to learn from some decency and that's at least Y won't get better and better through these logistics so I have optimism that we're gonna start to ramp up and actually teach in. Go away. And I we certainly hope so doctor John Brownstein thank you. And on that note that it does distribution of a vaccine both the current Pfizer vaccine and the potential Madeira vaccine that could be hours away of course is a very complex. Undertaking now being made even more complex thanks to the winter weather transportation correspondent GO Benitez. Is now live at the Madeira distribution center in olive branch Mississippi. To talk a little bit more about that Ed GO how old. Do you see this unfolding or how does me Daryn expect this to unfold. Give in that they don't have the same temperature recommendations are rat requirements that the Pfizer vaccine does. But they still have both a complicated process ahead and potential for unpredictable weather. Yet day and you know that distribution effort that massive distribution effort is due to begin right here in the Memphis area. And were standing in front of the cast and this is the company that majority has hired to distribute the Max vaccine. They're then gonna get those vaccines. And the supplies you need for the vaccines to UPS and FedEx to get them out across the country they showed us last week. Those freezers that they're going to be using those are all of McKesson operated freezers. For those vaccines now we are talking about. Nearly six million doses of that -- and a vaccine now the plan is to begin distributing those doses next week to the nation's front line workers those health care workers and nursing home residents. Number German does have a slight shipping advantage here in the Memphis area and that's because. The FedEx world hope is here in the Memphis area also just about thirty minutes away that is the nation that is north America's. Largest cargo facility because of the vaccine could get tips move around very very quickly once that process that was good to go when they're done. And you would know about delay is caused by snow storm to the Pfizer vaccine distribution. Yet you know we saw that they were delayed in fact in New Jersey new Jersey's governor Phil Murphy said that they did see some delays with getting those supplies are vaccines. Around the northeast of some of those hospitals there are New Jersey but he says they're still gonna get those vaccines. Just a little bit later and tickled at this because UPS issued a service alert this was for general shipments weather conditions around our regional hub. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania cause a disruption to operations as a result some shipments may experience. Unavoidable delays we know FedEx also had some issues as well but we do not know how many doses of vaccine were actually affected. By those delays to. And I had lots of planning the one thing we can always account for is the weather GO Benitez. At the distribution center for me Daryn an olive branch Mississippi thanks GO. And at a Capitol Hill where congress is nearing a deal on that much Kidd call they'd relief. Our Mary Bruce is in Washington with more on the negotiations unfolding Mary where things stand right now. Diane good morning law negotiators here in Washington are closing in on a deal to provide desperately needed relief to millions of Americans. But they still aren't there yet it comes of course is the economic pain of getting Americans is only growing we have seen thousands lining up for food this holiday season those unemployment number simply skyrocketing. And even after months of stalemate in negotiating and delay Washington still isn't quite there yet so here's where things stand. The day on the table would provide 300 dollars in weekly federal unemployment benefits and 600 dollar direct payments. To most Americans but this morning the two sides are still haggling over the deet -- including the amount of those direct payments back to Washington Post this morning is reporting the president trump. Actually wanted those checks to be much larger something that his own party Republicans. Have been opposed to you now there is growing frustration here but also continued optimism. Both sides say they are going to get this Donna are not leaving Washington until they do but it is likely that this fight will go into the weekend and it's also likely since they wanna tie this build a government funding. The tonight at midnight we could see a short lived partial government shutdown. Diane. Tarrant neighbors in Washington thanks Mary. And now to what's being called a massive cyber attack on US government computer networks. Russian security forces are suspected of hacking into a US nuclear weapons agency network. And may have been reading government emails for months Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more on not here good morning. Diane good morning had the Energy Department's agency which oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile. To be expanding list of federal agencies and departments hit in this massive attack. Energy officials confirmed a breach was said the so far they have no evidence that classified information was compromised. The sources are telling ABC news of this reach went undetected for six months. And then among the agency's target it will commerce treasury state homeland security and even in my case. Russia's a suspected of spying on the communications. Of top government officials. No one knows how deep the damage surely isn't authorities are trying to determine if the hack allows the Russians to actually control computer networks. Dime this threat is so huge is being described as quote campaign that poses grave risk to not only the federal government. But to states private companies and the nation's infrastructure. That is ongoing this morning one top ranking Democrat in the senate calling it a virtual invasion. Republican senator Mitt Romney is describing it in dire terms saying it is stunning that the White House has not responded more aggressively. So far no comment from president from. Diane. Karen Thomas in Washington thank you and a few more things to know before you go president elect Joseph Biden has announced another historic cabinet nomination. The president elect has picked New Mexico representative Deb Palin as a secretary of interior if confirmed. She would be the first native American appointed to a cabinet position that she would be responsible for managing public lands including national parks endangered species habitats. And oil and gas drilling sites. And attempting tribute organized by Carnegie Hall featuring health care heroes themselves. On. Last night's Virgil hunter was called music as medicine and it featured people who all worked in the medical field. Warming well known classical. Since Carnegie Haas said they wanted to ride a platform for modern day heroes to showcase their musical. Mission accomplished. And like father like son Tiger Woods is set to play a tournament this weekend with his eleven year old son Charlie. And they're double slaying has a lot of people doing a double take the two were spotted warming up together yesterday and they have a strikingly similar is weighing. They will hit the green together in a tournament in Orlando that pairs majors winners with a family member of their choice. Tiger says it's fun to watch his son enjoy the game. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis plus evacuees are at 11 AM eastern. Think your latest update here.

