Actors band together to authorize SAG-AFTRA strike

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Yahoo Entertainment Senior Writer Ethan Alter about the actors and writers' strike in Hollywood and what the impacts will be for what audiences see on screen.

July 13, 2023

