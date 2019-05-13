Transcript for Actress Felicity Huffman expected to plead guilty Monday

That actors Felicity Huffman facing a judge today in the college admissions scandal she's expected to plead guilty to paying thousands of dollars to boost her daughter's SAT score. This morning desperate housewife star Felicity Huffman is heading back to court to plead guilty for her role in a college admission scam. Upn admits to paying 151000 dollars to have an SET proctor correct the answers on her daughter's example. Improving her score by 400 point. Facing twenty years in prison Hoffman agreed to a plea deal and expressed deep regret and shame in a statement. Prosecutors are now recommending a much later sentenced she's expected to spend four to ten months behind bars but ultimately the judge could find her to be a good candidate for probation and the meaning she gets off without any prison time at all. Meanwhile actor's lawyer loch Lin is choosing to fight the charges. The embattled star and her husband are accused of paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters recruited to the US seat crew teen. Even though neither of them had played the sport I can't imagine any defense attorney old. In their right mind who wouldn't be convincingly Laughlin right now in trying to convince her. You need to take it to court documents have previewed a trove of potential evidence including emails and wiretapped calls. Between lock lent her husband. And this man Rick singer the alleged mastermind of the scheme who has since become a cooperating witness it is a huge gamble to take it to trial. But ultimately eat sometimes. Someone feels sad it's are gonna go down I wanted to announce when he. But Clinton in the other parent who are fighting the charges are due back in court next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.