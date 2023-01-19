Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the film, will also be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson, officials said.

January 19, 2023

