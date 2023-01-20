Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter

Both Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers said the charges and investigation were flawed.

January 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live