24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

America Strong: Bipartisan ‘problem solvers’ find common ground

Two congressmen are reaching across the aisle to show that civility and bipartisanship aren&rsquo;t a lost cause.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live