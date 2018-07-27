Transcript for Animal kingdom lurks in backyards, manholes

So this is not what you expect to see on your porch or want to see for that matter so. Mother Mountain Lion and her three kids made a pit stop in a man's home outside Denver drinking from a fountain on the deck. The homeowner was safely inside at the time it probably stayed there. And Colorado Springs another unusual sight a bear got stuck in a storm drink until it escaped through this manhole. Nobody told them it's a man home out of their hope how wildlife officers at the hair chased it into the woods and nobody got hurt.

