Antibody study of young Marines in basic training could provide COVID-19 answers

More
The two-month study could answer why young people react differently to COVID-19.
1:00 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Antibody study of young Marines in basic training could provide COVID-19 answers
Okay. But haven't. Well yeah. That's. The Michael. And yeah. Fatally. I don't mean I don't like. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The two-month study could answer why young people react differently to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71989837","title":"Antibody study of young Marines in basic training could provide COVID-19 answers","url":"/US/video/antibody-study-young-marines-basic-training-provide-covid-71989837"}