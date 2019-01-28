Transcript for Arctic winter blast causes dangerously cold temperatures

Meanwhile some record breaking cold weather sweeping through the midwest today in fact my home state of Minnesota getting pummeled by this now. You can see the wipe outs and some of the roads there are Alex Perez is in Chicago where much of that snow is heading it is called their Alex. Give us the latest and how bad things are gonna get this week. Yet Devin even for the hardy has them midwesterners like you like me this is pretty bad dangerously cold that we're expecting. Possibly fifty to sixty degrees below zero feel like temperatures come Tuesday come Wednesday and Thursday of this week particular there's about seven. Inches of snow lower so that fell. Across the Chicago area. In the overnight hours. Odds over doing what and that of course is making the commute to getting from point a to point B a complete nightmare but look at it just easier to the North Pole it's not this is Chicago that's Lake Michigan way off in the distance there. And you can see those ice mounds slowly growing at that temperature continues to drop and water continues to freeze now officials in one thing they want to make sure people know here and cities across the midwest where this cold air is dipping down. Into the next couple days is that it's it is not a completely taking care of yourself making sure you have very little or no exposed. Skin it it's just a couple of minutes or frostbite to began when we're talking about temperatures this cold that this is really just the beginning. DeVon it's gonna get only worse cold there from here on out for the rest of the week. Yes or sounds like Al Teller people they're dealing with this besides bundling up I imagine that airport's construction workers the city taking some steps to prepare people for what's going to be a very cold stretch. It's still a big headache for a whole how to people who have to go out and go to work and do their. Usual regular routine things in the city taking no chances they've. Activated all of the emergency plans to make sure that residents are aware of how dangerous things are out there they're asking neighbors to check. On other residents other neighbors who might not be able to help themselves are due to a warm place. And they're telling people to make sure you stay somewhere warm if you've got to go outside make fuel era but yeah I. I look like the state march romantic because I thought that was on a net two coats on and that's about two hats on and they're here two pairs of socks these snow pants. Inside these gloves I've got a couple pairs of these. Warmer in there to keep my hands warm because the moment your fingers are exposed your ears are exposed it can become very very dangerous self. It's really a matter of reminding everyone. The next couple of days we've been through something like this before doesn't happen often we didn't have before. We just gotta be careful and we're heading out there and not spending any time outside. Hey Alex you definitely do need to be careful keep those charcoal hand warmer is going to thank you so much for being here Alex.

