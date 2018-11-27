-
Now Playing: US scientist investigated for alleged gene editing
-
Now Playing: One dog's mysterious journey and miracle reunion
-
Now Playing: 1 killed, 4 hurt by out-of-control minivan in New York City
-
Now Playing: U.S. Border Patrol agents use tear gas on migrants
-
Now Playing: Wintry weather causes commuting nightmare
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking-spot assault case
-
Now Playing: Police officer killed after being struck by suspect's vehicle
-
Now Playing: Deputy killed in California car chase
-
Now Playing: Jury selection begins in murder trial for alleged Charlottesville car attacker
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of Central American migrants wait to apply for asylum in Mexico
-
Now Playing: U.S.-Mexico border reopens after migrants attempt to breach fence
-
Now Playing: NASA InSight spacecraft set to touch down on Mars on Monday
-
Now Playing: Outrage in Alabama after police kill wrong man in mall shooting
-
Now Playing: Giving Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Sea lions found shot to death in Washington
-
Now Playing: California's Camp Fire now 100 percent contained, officials say
-
Now Playing: President Trump says border patrol 'had to use' tear gas on migrants at the border
-
Now Playing: White House Christmas decorations
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 26, 2018
-
Now Playing: Prostesters gather at mall after fatal shooting