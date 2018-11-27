ATM in Texas mistakenly spits out $100 bills

Customers in Harris County, Texas, got more than they bargained for when a Bank of America began mistakenly giving out $100 bills early Monday morning.
0:29 | 11/27/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for ATM in Texas mistakenly spits out $100 bills
Time to check the polls we're gonna start with money starting with a unexpected giveaway at a Bank of America branch near Houston Christmas came early there is using this AT at. When they tried to drop ten dollar bills. They received 100 dollar bills instead. Bank of America says the mistake was caused by a vendor who loaded they're wrong current. Them more importantly the bank says anyone who got the hundred dollar bills can keep that jackpot yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

