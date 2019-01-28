Transcript for 'Your babies need you': 22-year-old's disappearance a 'nightmare' for worried mom

I don't know where Savannah is. You know this is so one white car I believe that. She could have been taken against her will the last time my talker was buy face time and she called me about 245. Or 3 o'clock in the morning Friday that Friday and she seemed okay she. Told me that she was fine when I asked to where she was she said she was in Lexington. Everything was fine she promised she would be home later that warning. It's the worst nightmare we're leaning on our faith in god in each other our family our friends. This is. Horrible. And so they and I would say to our. Please come home you're handling friends we miss you we love you more than you live or go. Please. Please come home to assure babies need you. Alan Light for anybody that has he anything that might help us in this. Locating civilian and to please come forward and give that information. No matter how insignificant. You think it is hell minor. It could be the piece of the postal would bring Savannah about two months.

