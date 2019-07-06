Transcript for Baltimore police sergeant arrested after allegedly lying about assault

It shows movies and speed in the solar and more than walking calmly away but already. Worship not believe the suspect always. Thornton. Chased them. He's. Look into the wrong. From what I saw them and did nothing to provoke thought into our actions when lives are wrong. But deeply disturbing. Indeed. Bono and went it is brilliant in the but I know that it was as though this virulent. As a result. Direction. And as we see. Saw it and more of these ignorant that you all would solve. Also raises false imprisonment. Sentence. He's also being suspended for. The police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.