Bear shakes bird feeder for a snack

More
A Massachusetts resident caught a bear wandering in her backyard in search for food - eventually settling on trying to shake some bird seed out of the feeder.
1:38 | 05/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear shakes bird feeder for a snack
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A Massachusetts resident caught a bear wandering in her backyard in search for food - eventually settling on trying to shake some bird seed out of the feeder.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63104277","title":"Bear shakes bird feeder for a snack","url":"/US/video/bear-shakes-bird-feeder-snack-63104277"}